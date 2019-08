- One person is dead and another seriously injured after a vehicle ran off the roadway and struck several trees Sunday evening near Statesville, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 on Westminster Drive near Statesville.

Troopers said a 2005 Toyota Scion was traveling north on Westminster Dr., ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, ran off the road to the left at Cliffwood Drive, collided with an embankment, overturned, and struck several trees.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle, troopers said. The driver, Sedrick Lamonte Sloan, 29, of Statesville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, Zhana Lovie Vargas, 23, of Statesville was seriously hurt in the wreck and rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salen, troopers said.

NC State Highway Patrol said excessive speed was a contributing factor in this collision.