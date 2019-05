- One person was killed and two others seriously injured following an overnight crash along Interstate-77 in Huntersville, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The deadly single-vehicle wreck occurred just before 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 21 on I-77 northbound.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the vehicle involved in the crash departed the roadway and traveled behind a guard rail, striking a metal pole. Three people were inside the car. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to CMC-Main with serious injuries.

No word on their identities or the cause of the crash at this time.

I-77 northbound was partially shut down until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.