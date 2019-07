- A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle Thursday morning in north Charlotte, police said.

The deadly shooting happened at 8:42 a.m. Thursday, July 4 near the 7200 block of Oakwinds Court.

As officers arrived at the scene they located a woman inside of a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.