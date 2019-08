- Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte.

Detectives were called to the 14200 block of Perugia Way, about 10 minutes away Carowinds, around 4:22 p.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. She was pronounced dead on scene. Her identity will be released after family is notified.

Initial information indicates that the shooting was domestic related.

CMPD has not said if any arrests have been made, and no information has been released about the victim.