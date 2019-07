- One person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting early Monday morning in east Charlotte, police said.

The shooting broke out around 4:15 a.m. Monday, July 8 at a home in the 1300 block of Kelston Place.

According to CMPD, three people were in the apartment at the time of the shooting. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said one of the three people inside the apartment is the shooting suspect. They fled from the scene before officers could arrive.

Police said the victim and suspect know each other.

This remains an open and ongoing investigation.