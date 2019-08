- A man has died after a shooting in southeast Charlotte, according to police.

Officers and EMS responded to the 7900 block of Calibre Crossing Drive Wednesday afternoon for reports of someone with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, Medic found the victim seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

This is the 72nd murder in Charlotte this year.

No other information is available at this time. Check back with FOX 46 for more updates on this breaking story.