<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story423909088" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423909088" data-article-version="1.0">1 shot during violent armed robbery in northeast Charlotte; suspects still on the run</h1> </header> 15 2019 05:39AM <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/1-shot-during-violent-armed-robbery-in-northeast-charlotte-suspects-still-on-the-run">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 05:30AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-423909088"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 05:39AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 05:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/1_shot_during_violent_armed_robbery_in_n_0_7593960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/1_shot_during_violent_armed_robbery_in_n_0_7593960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/1_shot_during_violent_armed_robbery_in_n_0_7593960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/1_shot_during_violent_armed_robbery_in_n_0_7593960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/1_shot_during_violent_armed_robbery_in_n_0_7593960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423909088-423900587" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/1_shot_during_violent_armed_robbery_in_n_0_7593960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/1_shot_during_violent_armed_robbery_in_n_0_7593960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/1_shot_during_violent_armed_robbery_in_n_0_7593960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - One person was rushed to the hospital for a gunshot wound injury after they and a friend were robbed at gunpoint overnight in northeast Charlotte, police said. </p><p>The armed robbery occurred around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 in the 6200 block of Countryside Drive.</p><p>According to police, two men were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot when they were approached by a woman. When the two victims got out of their car, two male suspects then robbed them at gunpoint. </p><p>During the robbery one of the suspects shot one of the victims in the leg/buttocks area. All three suspects then stole their vehicle and drove away. </p><p>The victim who was shot was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said. </p><p>CMPD is now looking for a black passenger vehicle. Police said they do not have the exact make and model just yet but will release the description to the public as soon as they do. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getting_Results__Help_clear_the_school_s_0_7595585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getting_Results__Help_clear_the_school_s_0_7595585_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getting_Results__Help_clear_the_school_s_0_7595585_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getting_Results__Help_clear_the_school_s_0_7595585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getting_Results__Help_clear_the_school_s_0_7595585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 46 is working to get results for local teachers before school starts and you can help." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Help 'clear the list' for local teachers ahead of school year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 12:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 46 is working to get results for local teachers before school starts and you can help.</p><p>It’s that time of the year where teachers dig into their own pockets to get their classrooms ready. Kindergarten teacher Angelica Alston doesn’t mind but it definitely adds up.</p><p>“You notice you spend the money but you know you’re putting it into the classroom to make it better and more comfortable,” explained Alston who works at Governors’ Village Stem Academy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/-extremely-lucky-minor-cuts-bruises-for-earnhardt-following-plane-crash" title="'Extremely lucky': Minor cuts, bruises for Earnhardt Jr. following plane crash" data-articleId="424081571" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/_Extremely_lucky___Minor_cuts__bruises_f_0_7596496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/_Extremely_lucky___Minor_cuts__bruises_f_0_7596496_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/_Extremely_lucky___Minor_cuts__bruises_f_0_7596496_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/_Extremely_lucky___Minor_cuts__bruises_f_0_7596496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/_Extremely_lucky___Minor_cuts__bruises_f_0_7596496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="When you look at the charred wreckage of a plane on the tarmac at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee it’s hard to believe anyone got out alive. 'Extremely lucky': Minor cuts, bruises for Earnhardt Jr. following plane crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 11:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 11:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When you look at the charred wreckage of a plane on the tarmac at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee it's hard to believe anyone got out alive. Many say it's a miracle Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy and daughter Isla survived the fiery crash Thursday afternoon.</p><p>Black smoke was billowing into the air and shut down parts of a Tennessee highway after the plane carrying the Hall of Fame NASCAR driver and his family went up in flames around 3:30 p.m.</p><p>"It's horrifying, you can smell jet fuel," witness Sarah Goodman said. </p> Many say it's a miracle Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy and daughter Isla survived the fiery crash Thursday afternoon.</p><p>Black smoke was billowing into the air and shut down parts of a Tennessee highway after the plane carrying the Hall of Fame NASCAR driver and his family went up in flames around 3:30 p.m.</p><p>"It's horrifying, you can smell jet fuel," witness Sarah Goodman said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/airport-where-earnhardt-jr-family-crashed-not-a-smart-choice-to-land-expert-says" title="Airport where Earnhardt Jr. family crashed "not a smart choice" to land, expert says" data-articleId="424071956" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__family_survive_fiery__0_7596638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__family_survive_fiery__0_7596638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__family_survive_fiery__0_7596638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__family_survive_fiery__0_7596638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__family_survive_fiery__0_7596638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="When you look at the burned wreckage of a plane on the tarmac at Elizabethton Munincipal Airport in Tennessee it’s hard to believe anyone got out alive. Airport where Earnhardt Jr. family crashed "not a smart choice" to land, expert says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 10:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 11:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The airport where racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family crashed on Thursday was "not a smart choice" to land, according to one commercial airline pilot and certified flight instructor with nearly 40 years of experience.</p><p>"I think the weak link of the chain is going to be the performance of the pilot, not the airplane," pilot Robert Katz said, based on his professional experience. </p><p>The short runway at Elizabethton Municipal Airport was extended by 500 feet this year, bringing it to a little over 5000 feet. That leaves little room for pilot error, Katz said.</p> That leaves little room for pilot error, Katz said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/help-clear-the-list-for-local-teachers-ahead-of-school-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Getting_Results__Help_clear_the_school_s_0_7595585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Getting_Results__Help_clear_the_school_s_0_20190815221554"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Help 'clear the list' for local teachers ahead of school year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-extremely-lucky-minor-cuts-bruises-for-earnhardt-following-plane-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/_Extremely_lucky___Minor_cuts__bruises_f_0_7596496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_Extremely_lucky___Minor_cuts__bruises_f_0_20190816033527"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Extremely lucky': Minor cuts, bruises for Earnhardt Jr. following plane crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/airport-where-earnhardt-jr-family-crashed-not-a-smart-choice-to-land-expert-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__family_survive_fiery__0_7596638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__family_survive_fiery__0_20190816031110"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Airport where Earnhardt Jr. family crashed "not a smart choice" to land, expert says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/racing-world-reacts-after-earnhardts-family-survive-fiery-plane-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/earnhardt%20jr%20family_1565923170686.jpg_7596397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="earnhardt jr family_1565923170686.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Racing world reacts after Earnhardt Jr., family survive fiery plane crash</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/investigations">FOX 46 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-app">FOX 46 News App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic/gas-prices">Gas Prices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-weather-app">FOX 46 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/the-beach-report">Beach Report</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/pets">Pets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/panthers">Panthers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/hornets">Hornets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports-extra">Sports Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-sports-app">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/wmyt">WMYT</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/tv-schedule">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/web-links">Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/contact-fox-46-charlotte">Contact</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/jobs">Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox46charlotte"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX46News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:newstips46@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox46charlotte/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/WJZY46"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 46 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-46-carolinas-mobile-app/id783603657?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwjzy" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 46 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/gm/app/fox-46-charlotte-weather/id1048779754?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjzy.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> 