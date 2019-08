- One person was rushed to the hospital for a gunshot wound injury after they and a friend were robbed at gunpoint overnight in northeast Charlotte, police said.

The armed robbery occurred around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 in the 6200 block of Countryside Drive.

According to police, two men were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot when they were approached by a woman. When the two victims got out of their car, two male suspects then robbed them at gunpoint.

During the robbery one of the suspects shot one of the victims in the leg/buttocks area. All three suspects then stole their vehicle and drove away.

The victim who was shot was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

CMPD is now looking for a black passenger vehicle. Police said they do not have the exact make and model just yet but will release the description to the public as soon as they do. Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.