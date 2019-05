- An end is near for the District 9 Congressional Race. On Tuesday, voters will head to the polls for the GOP Primary in the drawn out election.

A special election for North Carolina's 9th Congressional District was forced after a months-long investigation by states officials regarding election fraud.

The unofficial winner of the 2019 race was Republican Candidate Mark Harris, but State Board of Election officials investigated the results following concerns of forged signatures on absentee ballots connected to his campaign in Bladen County.

"I believe a new election should be called," Harris said following the discovery.

In this special election, Harris will not be running, citing health concerns.

However, this time around 10 Republicans are on the ballot. Democrat Dan McCready unofficially lost in the 2019 race and is trying at the spot again.