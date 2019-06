- More than 100,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the Catawba River during the height of flooding, officials said.

According to Charlotte Water, there was an overflow at a pump station on Stephens Road in Huntersville on Sunday. An estimated 103,702 gallons reached a tributary of the Catawba River.

Officials said testing for ecoli levels will begin Thursday and results will be posted Friday to see if the water is safe to swim in again. Until then, officials say stay out of the lake.

The spill is not impacting drinking water quality, according to Charlotte Water.

The area around Mountain Island Lake, which is fed by the Catawba River, was greatly impacted by rising waters over the weekend and through Tuesday. Several neighbors had to be rescued from rising waters. harlotte Fire had assisted in the rescue of at least 34 people.

Water levels returned to normal Wednesday.

Boaters are still encouraged to stay off the water due to debris floating around.

Water is continuing to be tested along the Catawba River and surrounding rivers to make sure there is further contamination.