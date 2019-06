- A 14-year-old girl is in custody, accused of stabbing her neighbor several times, the Alexander County Sheriff's Office says.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, police recieved a call about a stabbing on Wood Road just off of Three Forks Church Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 39-year-old white man with several stab wounds to the chest. Witnesses say that the teen was seen running from the scene before officers arrived.

Police established a perimeter around Wood Road, Three Forks Church Road and NC Highway 90 West as they began to search for the girl. Off duty and on duty officers, NC Highway Patrol, Taylorsville Police Department and Probation and Parole assisted in the search.

An Alexander County K9 unit was brought in, along with a bloodhound from the NC Department of Public Safety.

At 6:23 p.m. the teen was found in the woods near the scene of the incident. She was taken into custody without incident.

Alexander County EMS was called to check her out, and she was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Juvenile Court Counselors Office from the Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted in reference to the incident and the investigation is ongoing.