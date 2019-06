- A 15-year-old girl shot in the leg Wednesday night was an innocent bystander of a drive-by shooting in west Charlotte, police said.

The shooting happened at 8:43 p.m. in the 2700 block of Mulberry Pond Drive.

According to police, unknown suspect(s) in a vehicle fired at several people that were standing outside along Mulberry Pond Drive. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg during the shooting.

CMPD said they do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting. Officers who responded to the scene were able to apply a tourniquet to the teenager's leg as the bullet had struck the femoral artery, potentially saving her life.

The teen was transported to the hospital where she is being treated. No arrests have been made in this case at this time, police said.

At 8:55 p.m., a man arrived at Atrium Health Urgent Care with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his hand. Detectives said they're working to determine of this shooting is related to the Mulberry Pond Drive incident or not. At this point, police are still looking into where this shooting occurred.