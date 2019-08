Scene of shooting where 15-year-old girl was injured in northwest Charlotte. (FOX 46 Charlotte) Scene of shooting where 15-year-old girl was injured in northwest Charlotte. (FOX 46 Charlotte)

- A 15-year-old girl was grazed in the leg with a bullet while sleeping in bed during a drive-by shooting early Monday morning in northwest Charlotte, police said.

The shooting, that struck at least four homes, broke out around 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5 along Palm Breeze Lane and Windy Valley Drive. Several 911 calls were made following the outburst.

Police tell FOX 46 only one person, a 15-year-old girl, was injured in the shooting. She has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CMPD officers remain at the scene early Monday to talk with any potential witnesses to this crime.