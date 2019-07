- A 17-year-old boy's body was recovered following a reported drowning on Badin Lake in Stanly County Wednesday night, according to the Stanly County Sheriff's Office.

Stanly County 911 received a call on Wednesday, July 3 in reference to a possible drowning near the Old Whitney Boat Landing on Badin Lake in New London.

Members of the Stanly County Rescue Squad, Badin Fire Dept., New London Fire Dept., Stanly County EMS and the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

At approximately 8:49 p.m. Wednesday the body of a 17-year-old boy was located with the assistance of sonar. According to the sheriff's office, the victim was swimming with two other teens when he went underwater and did not resurface.

"There is no indication of alcohol use or any other suspicious factors at this time," deputies said.

Due to the victims age, his name is not being released. "If the family authorizes the release of that information an update will be sent," the sheriff's office said.