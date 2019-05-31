< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var 17-year-old boy drowns while swimming in Stanly County lake with friends id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416292131" data-article-version="1.0">17-year-old boy drowns while swimming in Stanly County lake with friends</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-416292131" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=17-year-old boy drowns while swimming in Stanly County lake with friends&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/17-year-old-boy-drowns-while-swimming-in-stanly-county-lake-with-friends" data-title="17-year-old boy drowns while swimming in Stanly County lake with friends" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/17-year-old-boy-drowns-while-swimming-in-stanly-county-lake-with-friends" addthis:title="17-year-old boy drowns while swimming in Stanly County lake with friends"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416292131.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416292131");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416292131-410559509"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20LAKE%20LANIER%20LEECHES%205P_WAGAae14_146.mxf_00.01.03.14_1559346912834.png_7340306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20LAKE%20LANIER%20LEECHES%205P_WAGAae14_146.mxf_00.01.03.14_1559346912834.png_7340306_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20LAKE%20LANIER%20LEECHES%205P_WAGAae14_146.mxf_00.01.03.14_1559346912834.png_7340306_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20LAKE%20LANIER%20LEECHES%205P_WAGAae14_146.mxf_00.01.03.14_1559346912834.png_7340306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20LAKE%20LANIER%20LEECHES%205P_WAGAae14_146.mxf_00.01.03.14_1559346912834.png_7340306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416292131-410559509" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20LAKE%20LANIER%20LEECHES%205P_WAGAae14_146.mxf_00.01.03.14_1559346912834.png_7340306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20LAKE%20LANIER%20LEECHES%205P_WAGAae14_146.mxf_00.01.03.14_1559346912834.png_7340306_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20LAKE%20LANIER%20LEECHES%205P_WAGAae14_146.mxf_00.01.03.14_1559346912834.png_7340306_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20LAKE%20LANIER%20LEECHES%205P_WAGAae14_146.mxf_00.01.03.14_1559346912834.png_7340306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20LAKE%20LANIER%20LEECHES%205P_WAGAae14_146.mxf_00.01.03.14_1559346912834.png_7340306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/17-year-old-boy-drowns-while-swimming-in-stanly-county-lake-with-friends">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 12:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 12:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416292131" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A 17-year-old boy's body was recovered following a reported drowning on Badin Lake in Stanly County Wednesday night, according to the Stanly County Sheriff's Office. </p><p>Stanly County 911 received a call on Wednesday, July 3 in reference to a possible drowning near the Old Whitney Boat Landing on Badin Lake in New London.</p><p>Members of the Stanly County Rescue Squad, Badin Fire Dept., New London Fire Dept., Stanly County EMS and the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.</p><p>At approximately 8:49 p.m. Wednesday the body of a 17-year-old boy was located with the assistance of sonar. According to the sheriff's office, the victim was swimming with two other teens when he went underwater and did not resurface.</p><p>"There is no indication of alcohol use or any other suspicious factors at this time," deputies said. </p><p>Due to the victims age, his name is not being released. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sc-woman-sent-200-harassing-messages-from-fake-accounts-police-say" title="SC woman sent 200 harassing messages from fake accounts, police say" data-articleId="416267962" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kathryn Leigh has been charged with harassment for allegedly sending someone hundreds of messages online (Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SC woman sent 200 harassing messages from fake accounts, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 10:00AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 10:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A South Carolina woman has been arrested for allegedly sending more than 200 harassing messages to someone via social media.</p><p>News outlets report 50-year-old Kathryn Leigh Witt was charged with harassment Monday.</p><p>South Carolina Law Enforcement in an arrest warrant says Witt created multiple fake social media accounts to send the messages, and told the victim they were being “surveilled and monitored.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/1-killed-in-reported-shooting-in-north-charlotte" title="Police: Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in north Charlotte" data-articleId="416263643" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_070419_1562250797996.jpg_7475768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_070419_1562250797996.jpg_7475768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_070419_1562250797996.jpg_7475768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_070419_1562250797996.jpg_7475768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_070419_1562250797996.jpg_7475768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 46 Charlotte" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in north Charlotte</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 09:22AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 10:39AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle Thursday morning in north Charlotte, police said. </p><p>The deadly shooting happened at 8:42 a.m. Thursday, July 4 near the 7200 block of Oakwinds Court. </p><p>As officers arrived at the scene they located a woman inside of a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/crews-battle-massive-fire-at-fort-mill-fireworks-shop" title="'Spectacular fire' destroys at least 2 containers at fireworks store" data-articleId="416236575" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/_A_once_in_a_lifetime_fire___fire_offici_0_7475244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/_A_once_in_a_lifetime_fire___fire_offici_0_7475244_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/_A_once_in_a_lifetime_fire___fire_offici_0_7475244_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/_A_once_in_a_lifetime_fire___fire_offici_0_7475244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/_A_once_in_a_lifetime_fire___fire_offici_0_7475244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Firefighters were actively working to extinguish the large flames Thursday as multiple fireworks exploded. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Spectacular fire' destroys at least 2 containers at fireworks store</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 06:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 11:05AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Firefighters in Fort Mill had to dodge exploding rockets to douse a spectacular fire that destroyed at least two containers of fireworks stored for sale on the Fourth of July.</p><p>The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, July 4 at the Davey Jones Fireworks located at 3420 US-21. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, the fire started in containers outside the store. </p><p>The blaze provided for an impressive, though sparsely attended show as shells and rockets burst through the metal containers, sending colorful showers into the air. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/crews-battle-massive-fire-at-fort-mill-fireworks-shop"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Capture_1562238889803_7474857_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo/Video: Michael Stechschulte" title="Capture_1562238889803.JPG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Spectacular fire' destroys at least 2 containers at fireworks store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/charlotte-mortuary-offers-free-funeral-through-raffle"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/03/Mortuary_shines_spotlight_on_QC_s_alarmi_0_7474620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mortuary_shines_spotlight_on_QC_s_alarmi_0_20190704023335"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mortuary shines spotlight on QC's alarming homicide rate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/megan-rapinoe-fires-back-at-critics-im-uniquely-and-deeply-american"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/MeganRapinoeBlowsAKiss_GETTY_1562197790328_7473971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Megan Rapinoe of USA say thanks to the fans during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)" title="MeganRapinoeBlowsAKiss_GETTY_1562197790328-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Megan Rapinoe fires back at critics: I'm ‘uniquely and deeply American'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/netherlands-will-face-off-against-us-in-wwc-final-after-beating-sweden-1-0-in-overtime"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/netherlands%20wins_1562191211480.png_7473457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Netherlands players celebrate following their sides victory. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)" title="netherlands wins_1562191211480.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dutch, coached by former Tar Heel, will face USA in World Cup final</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/17-year-old-boy-drowns-while-swimming-in-stanly-county-lake-with-friends" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20LAKE%20LANIER%20LEECHES%205P_WAGAae14_146.mxf_00.01.03.14_1559346912834.png_7340306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20LAKE%20LANIER%20LEECHES%205P_WAGAae14_146.mxf_00.01.03.14_1559346912834.png_7340306_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20LAKE%20LANIER%20LEECHES%205P_WAGAae14_146.mxf_00.01.03.14_1559346912834.png_7340306_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20LAKE%20LANIER%20LEECHES%205P_WAGAae14_146.mxf_00.01.03.14_1559346912834.png_7340306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20LAKE%20LANIER%20LEECHES%205P_WAGAae14_146.mxf_00.01.03.14_1559346912834.png_7340306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>17-year-old boy drowns while swimming in Stanly County lake with friends</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/salmonella-outbreak-linked-to-pig-ear-dog-treats-the-cdc-warns" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats, the CDC warns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/south-carolina/police-search-for-woman-in-possible-assault-abduction-in-myrtle-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/MBP_missing%20woman_070419_1562252284066.jpg_7475778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/MBP_missing%20woman_070419_1562252284066.jpg_7475778_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/MBP_missing%20woman_070419_1562252284066.jpg_7475778_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/MBP_missing%20woman_070419_1562252284066.jpg_7475778_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/MBP_missing%20woman_070419_1562252284066.jpg_7475778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x3a;&#x20;Myrtle&#x20;Beach&#x20;Police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police locate missing woman after assault, abduction in Myrtle Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sc-woman-sent-200-harassing-messages-from-fake-accounts-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/AGDC_suspect%20is%20harassment%20case_070419_1562251359468.jpg_7475775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kathryn&#x20;Leigh&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;charged&#x20;with&#x20;harassment&#x20;for&#x20;allegedly&#x20;sending&#x20;someone&#x20;hundreds&#x20;of&#x20;messages&#x20;online&#x20;&#x28;Alvin&#x20;S&#x2e;&#x20;Glenn&#x20;Detention&#x20;Center&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SC woman sent 200 harassing messages from fake accounts, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-killed-in-reported-shooting-in-north-charlotte" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_070419_1562250797996.jpg_7475768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_070419_1562250797996.jpg_7475768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_070419_1562250797996.jpg_7475768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_070419_1562250797996.jpg_7475768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/wjzy_deadly%20shooting_070419_1562250797996.jpg_7475768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in north Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 