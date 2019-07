- A 17-year-old is facing multiple charges including attempted rape and assault by strangulation for attacking a woman inside her east Charlotte home back in June, according to police.

Deeshun Dade, 17, was arrested Wednesday morning, July 24 and charged with breaking and entering, attempted rape, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of assault on a female, police said.

The reported attack happened at 4:23 a.m. June 27 near the 4300 block of Briarhill Drive in east Charlotte. The woman told officers that she awoke to a man who had broken into her home and was attempting to sexually assault her. During the struggle, the suspect inflicted a non-life threatening injury to the woman with a blunt object, police said.

LINK: Police: Man broke into east Charlotte home, attempted to sexually assault woman

The suspect, now identified as Dade, fled the home prior to police arriving. A K-9 Unit was called to the scene to try and locate the suspect, but they could not find him at that time.

According to CMPD, the woman was taken to the hospital back in June for treatment and additional evidence was collected.

Dade was being interviewed by detectives Wednesday at CMPD Headquarters. He will be transported to Mecklenburg County Jail following his interview.

LINK: Random sexual assault cases on the rise in Charlotte

Police said Dade, who is on probation and has a history of violent offenses including robbery, assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and fleeing from police, was identified as a suspect through DNA evidence collected at the crime scene.

Dade was also charged in an armed robbery case earlier this year, along with a 15-year-old.