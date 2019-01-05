17-year-old wanted by police last seen in south Charlotte

A 17-year-old teen is wanted by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Nehemiah Harvey cut off his electronic monitor on Saturday morning January 5th. Harvey is wanted on charges of Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Break-in, Damage to Property, and Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

Harvey was arrested on October 29th by Mecklenburg County Sheriff Department. The electric monitor was issued on the terms of his prerelease.

Harvey’s last know location was in Charlotte near the area of i-77 and Nation Ford Road exit. CMPD is asking for the public’s help to locate Nehemiah Harvey by contacting the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.