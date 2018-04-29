18-year-old killed in crash in Iredell County

A fatal crash left one dead in Iredell County early Sunday morning according to NC Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:30am ,19 miles north of Statesville on Jennings Rd.

Gregory Newhouse, 18, was driving a 2003 Kia when he went off the road, struck an embankment, went airborne and then struck a tree.

Newhouse was pronounced deceased at the scene. Newhouse was wearing his seat belt and alcohol was not a factor in this crash. Newhouse was not a student at North Iredell High School, who had their prom Saturday night.