- Statesville police are working to find 19-year-old Nia Cupp.

Cupp was reported missing on July 1 and was last seen on June 29. She is described as a white female between 5' and 5'3", weighing about 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last known to be in the area of West End Avenue and Alexander Street and around South Statesville.

Anyone with information on where Nia Cupp may be is asked to call Statesville Police at 704-878-3406.