- A Salisbury man is facing multiple charges including murder after police said he shot into a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, killing a 19-year-old woman.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at the intersection of N Long Street and E 11th Street in Salisbury, police said.

Rowan County 911 received a call from a driver saying his passenger had been shot and that he was on his way to the hospital. Officers responded to Novant Rowan Medical Center and confirmed that the passenger had arrived with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Mya Michelle Miller, 19, of Salisbury, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After speaking with the driver, police determined where the shooting took place and were able to get a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving. Around 9:15 p.m., several calls came into 911 of a person shooting into a vehicle and also a house in the areas of Victory Street and Fairmont Avenue.

As officers arrived at the scene, they noticed a vehicle in the area that matched the suspect vehicle description from the deadly shooting earlier in the day. Officers pulled the vehicle over and took Jeffrey Wayne Hooker Jr., 32, of Salisbury into custody for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Evidence collected at the scene linked Hooker to the deadly shooting of Miller, police said. Hooker was then additionally charged with murder and a second count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Hooker is being held at the Rowan County Jail without bond.