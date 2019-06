- The numbers 0-0-0-0 in Saturday's Carolina Pick 4 drawing added up to a $7.8 million win for lottery players, the most ever won in a single drawing in the game.

The drawing produced 2,014 winning tickets that matched all four numbers. The prizes can be claimed at one of the six lottery’s regional offices. The offices open at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday and close at 5 p.m.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes. Due to the large number of winners, players should expect extended waiting times to complete their claims if they choose to visit a regional office on Monday and Tuesday. Players must bring a Photo ID and proof of their Social Security number to complete their claims.

The $7.8 million in prizes set a new record of prizes won in a single Pick 4 drawing. The previous record Pick 4 win occurred on Aug. 11, 2012 when the numbers 1-1-1-1 paid out $7.5 million in prizes.