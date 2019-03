- Police say fires were intentionally set at two different apartment complexes by two different people, and those arsonists are still on the loose.

Both blazes were so big it took more than 50 firefighters to put them out, and the latest fire caused more than $300,000 in damage at Avalon Heights apartment complex.

No one was hurt in either incident, but residents who live behind the Avalon Heights clubhouse say they uncomfortable knowing someone tried to burn it down.

"I don't feel safe at all," Rachela Leonard told FOX 46. "When I opened my eyes, I looked to the window and all I saw was orange and red-- just bright lights."

CMPD and Charlotte Fire responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Kelston Place around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, March 11. The two-alarm fire seriously damaged the complex’s leasing office, and left neighbors shaken.

"I really thought it was going to catch the apartment on fire,” Leonard said.

She woke up to frantic barking from her dog around 3:00 a.m.

"I smelled it and I walked outside and it was horrible."

This is the second time an arsonist has targeted an apartment complex in less than a week.

Just last week, flames broke out at Hunters Pointe Apartment Homes in the 1800 block of Prospect Drive, leaving five families homeless.

Back at Avalon Heights, friction has been building from home and car break ins to maintenance issues.

"This just topped it off because you never know if someone might feel upset and try to burn down all of our apartments instead of just the leasing office,” Leonard said.

So far, there have been no arrests in either case of arson. At this time, officials do not believe they are related.