2 arrested at Davidson nail salon for human trafficking operation

- A man and a woman were arrested and charged in connection to a human trafficking operation in Davidson, according to the Davidson Police Department.

Davidson Police began investigating the Luxury Nail Salon at 610 Jetton St. in Davidson on Tuesday, June 26 and requested assistance from Homeland Security.

They initially were investigating an assault on a 49-year-old woman. The victim told police that she worked at the salon.

As a result of that investigation, Nip Tsi, 36, and Tien Luong, 34, were taken into custody and charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

On Wednesday, officers obtained additional warrants for human trafficking, involuntary servitude and conspiracy for Tsi and Luong. They were served Thursday morning and transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Officials say the investigation is highly sensitive at this point in time, and they are not releasing any information beyond what is public record.

The salon remains open.

