- Two men are facing numerous heroin trafficking charges following a two month long undercover investigation in Rowan County, according to deputies.

The investigation began in May after receiving information from the Alexander County. Authorities there advised they had persons in their county traveling to Salisbury to purchase various amounts of heroin, and taking it back to the Alexander County area for use and resale.

Through their investigation they were able to determine that Mason White Hyde, of Rowan County, was responsible for selling heroin in Alexander, Davie and Rowan counties. A series of undercover buys were made from Hyde at his residence in Salisbury and other locations.

One final undercover purchase was made, and Hyde and Scotty West, of Davie County, were taken into custody. A search warrant was executed at a home located on Oakhurst Drive in Salisbury. There was an additional amount of heroin and crack cocaine found at the residence along with a firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Hyde has an extensive criminal record with charges and/or convictions in numerous counties including Rowan and the surrounding area. West has a prior record for narcotics possession and is known to authorities for his involvement in drug distribution in the West Rowan and Davie County area.