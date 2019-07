- The Charlotte Division of the FBI announced on Monday they've arrested two people in connection to the "Pink Lady Bandit" bank robberies that spanned along the East Coast.

Circe Baez, 35, and Alexis Morales, 38, were taken into custody in Charlotte on Sunday, July 28 at the Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites located on West Sugar Creek Road.

Both suspects have been charged with at least four bank robberies:

Orrstown Bank, 1 Giant Lane, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on July 20

M&T Bank, 19511 Camelot Drive, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on July 23

Southern Bank, 236 West 3rd Street in Ayden, North Carolina, on July 24

BB&T, 8 Raleigh Street in Hamlet, North Carolina, on July 26

Baez is nicknamed the "Pink Lady Bandit" because of the signature pink handbag she carried during two of the robberies committed over the past eight days, according to the FBI.

Evidence gathered by the FBI, Greenville Police, Ayden Police, Hamlet Police, Carlisle Police, and the Delaware State Police led agents to identify Baez as the woman who robbed at least four banks.

Agents uncovered additional evidence after the robbery in Hamlet, North Carolina, to identify Morales as an accomplice to the crimes.

Both suspects are currently being held in the Pitt County Detention Center in Greenville on $4 million bond each. At this time, they are charged in connection with the bank robberies in Ayden and Hamlet.