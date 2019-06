- Two people have been charged with murder in connection to a 'senseless' deadly shooting in Statesville on Friday afternoon, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Quiton Que’shon Kasey, 19, and Azontay Vontavius Sherrill, 18, are both facing charges of felony murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and two counts of felony conspiracy for the death of Marcus Jauqice Moore and injury of Timmy Jaurice Moore.

The deadly shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Friday, June 21 in the 400 block of Deaton Street.

As officers arrived to the scene they located Marcus Moore with at least one gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries. They said Timmy Moore suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive.

On Saturday around 10:17 p.m. authorities located Sherrill along Caldwell Street in Statesville. At the time of Sherrill's arrest, a Taurus 111, 9mm handgun was located.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening, Kasey surrendered to the Statesville Police Department.

Anyone with further information about this crime or any other crimes in the Statesville area is asked to please call the Statesville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 704-878-3535.