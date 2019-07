- Two children and two adults are without a home following a massive house fire Friday morning in Mooresville, according to fire officials.

The two-alarm fire broke out around 9:40 a.m. Friday, July 5 at a residence located at 240 Madelia Place.

As firefighters arrived at the scene, large flames were visible from the roof.

According to Iredell Firewire, one firefighter was injured while fighting the flames. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family of four.

The fire was reportedly under control by 10 a.m. Friday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.