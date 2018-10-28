2 in custody in connection to armed robbery

- Two men have been taken into custody after three different law enforcement agencies were searching for the suspects in an armed robbery, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

They, along with Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police wanted the men in connection to an armed robbery at the Verizon store in Indian Trail on Sunday.

A vehicle pursuit of the suspects ended in Midland near Hartsell Funeral Home. They then fled on foot.

One of the men was caught and taken into custody. Officers continued to search for the other and eventually located him around 5:30 p.m.