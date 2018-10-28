2 in custody in connection to armed robbery

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Oct 28 2018 05:46PM EDT

Updated: Oct 28 2018 05:52PM EDT

UNION COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - Two men have been taken into custody after three different law enforcement agencies were searching for the suspects in an armed robbery, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. 

They, along with Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police wanted the men in connection to an armed robbery at the Verizon store in Indian Trail on Sunday.

A vehicle pursuit of the suspects ended in Midland near Hartsell Funeral Home. They then fled on foot.

One of the men was caught and taken into custody. Officers continued to search for the other and eventually located him around 5:30 p.m.

 

