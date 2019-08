- Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in east Charlotte, police said.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. along Eastway Drive at Kilbourne Drive.

CMPD said power lines are hanging low over the roadway due to a pole being struck during the crash.

Both drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries. Eastway Drive at Kilbourne is currently shut down. Duke Power has been notified. Police said they do not have an estimate for how long the repairs will take.