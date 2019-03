Mikeia Payton is accused of driving under the influence of drugs with two children in her car. (Credit: York County Sheriff's Office) Mikeia Payton is accused of driving under the influence of drugs with two children in her car. (Credit: York County Sheriff's Office)

- A Rock Hill mom was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and had two young children in her car, according to police.

Around 8:40 p.m. on March 5, a Rock Hill police officer noticed a car driving without headlights on in the 1600 block of Cherry Road. The officer stopped the car and found a driver, her sister and two kids-- her 8-year-old daughter and 4-year-old nephew-- in the car.

The officer asked the driver, later identified as Mikeia Payton, for her license, registration and insurance. She told the officer she didn't have her license on her, and struggled to get the registration and insurance.

The officer noted that Payton seemed to be disoriented and that her speech was slowed at times. She also struggled to put her seatbelt on, and the officer decided to conduct a field sobriety test.

When she got out, she was unsteady on her feet and had to lean on the car for support. She failed the tests the officer gave her, and was taken into custody. The children were placed in the care of her sister.

At the Rock Hill Jail, Payton was breathalyzed and it was found that no alcohol was in her system. Another officer said she had been arrested for DUI the night before and it was determined that she had been on drugs. The arresting officer believes that she was still under the influence of the drugs.

Her license is also suspended, but police say she didn't seem to care after she told them that "she will continue to keep driving and that nothing will stop her."