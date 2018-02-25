2 mall incidents keep police busy Saturday evening

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Concord Police spent Saturday evening investigating two seperate disturbance incidents at Charlotte area malls.

The first reported disturbance was at Concord Mills around 7:15 pm. Concord Police says two people got into a physical altercation in the food court but officers quickly intervened. According to police, no weapons were used and no shots were fired.

Concord Police say a rumor of shots fired spread quickly throughout the mall that caused a temporary panic, but confirm no shots were fired.

Meanwhile, a short time later at Northlake Mall, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of shots fired at the mall. No one was injured in that incident.

Police arrested Julsan Hasaan Clyburn, 17, and charged him with discharging a firearm in the city limits, possession of a firearm by a minor, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana.

