- Two North Carolina SBI Bomb Squad agents are in the hospital following an explosion early Friday morning in Sampson County.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Luper and Special Agent Brian Joy were in Sampson County Thursday night, July 25 assisting the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

During a search that went into early Friday morning, they found some bomb making materials. As they were conducting a render safe mission on those materials, an explosion occurred injuring both agents.

Agent Joy was airlifted to the NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill for treatment. He is listed in critical condition. ASAC Luper was later transported to the burn center for treatment as well. He remains in stable condition, authorities tell FOX 46.

Update: SA Brian Joy is now listed in critical condition. Please continue to pray for SA Joy and ASAC Luper and their families. pic.twitter.com/LJ1xMAhIPE — NC SBI (@SBI1937) July 26, 2019

"Please keep the agents and their families in your thoughts and prayers as they recover," SBI said.