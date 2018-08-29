2 shot, 3 arrested after party in north Charlotte

- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say two people were shot in north Charlotte.

Officers say the two men involved in the shooting know each other. They were at a small party at a home in the 6000 block of Brushwood Dr. just before 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday when shots were fired behind the house.

One man was shot in the leg and one was shot in the arm. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both men have been arrested and another man who was at the gathering was arrested for having an outstanding warrant. There are no other suspects.

Police say the men's names will be released once they are formally charged.