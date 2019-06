- Two people were stabbed in a north Charlotte neighborhood, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene in the 3900 block of Fernledge Court around 6:15 p.m. for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

The victims were found with stab wounds, and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the incident stemmed from an ongoing altercation, and that the suspect and victims knew each other.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-344-1600