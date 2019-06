- Two teens have been charged in the shooting death of a man at an uptown graduation party, CMPD says.

Police say Marcus Joubert, 19 and Michael Sio-Somah, 16, for the murder of 22-year-old Calvin Haines. Both teens were arrested on Wednesday, June 26 and charged with murder. Joubert is also charged with shooting into an occupied property.

LINK: Victim ID'd in Uptown Charlotte apartment shooting, suspect in custody

Just before 1 a.m. on June 12, officers were called to Graham and 6th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found three men in the stairwell of an apartment building with gunshot wounds. Haines was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims, one of whom was just 16 years old, were taken to the Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Police say a fourth man later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives are continuing to investigate the crime and ask anyone with additional information to call 704-432-TIPS or contact Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.