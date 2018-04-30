2 teens charged with attempted murder, assault in Albemarle shooting

- Two teens have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left an Albemarle man in the hospital for several days.

16-year-old Makari Ridenhour and a 15-year-old, whose information is not being released due to his age, are both charged with felony attempted first degree murder and felony assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25 officers with the Albemarle Police Department were called to the dead end of Coggins Ave. in reference to a person with a gun shot wound.

Upon arrival, officers found Joseph K. Lilly, 18, lying on the ground with multiple gun shot wounds. First aid was provided to him until EMS arrived on scene and took over.

Lilly told officers he was trying to sell some items to Ridenhour and the other teen when they shot him. Detectives were then called to process the scene.

Lilly was taken to the hospital for treatment and released several days later.

Makari received an $80,000.00 secured bond and his next court appearance is scheduled for May 7. A secured custody order was served on the juvenile.