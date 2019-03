- The Rowan County Sheriff's Office has identified a 20-year-old man who they believe is connected to a recent string of armed robberies in Salisbury and China Grove.

Spencer Vann Botteon, 20, is wanted for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities searched for Botteon in several locations without success. The young man is accused of robbing the Pop's Country Store in western Rowan County on Wednesday March 13 and a store on Jake Alexander Blvd. at gunpoint.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff's Office for Lt. C. Moose at 704-216-8687 or the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5340.