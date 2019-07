- Gaston County Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old who hasn't been seen for more than a week.

Eryn Renee Rauch went missing from 4414 Derrydown Lane in Gastonia on July 9. She was believed to be going to Cleveland County.

Rauch is described as a white woman with blue eyes and auburn hair. She is five-foot-nine and weighs about 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a t-shirt with stars printed on it, dark blue shorts with white anchors, gray converse shoes and a flamingo bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective B. Dalton with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3329 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.