Brian Hales (Photo: Mecklenburg County Sheriff) Local News DA: Assault charges against Butler High School football coach dropped Assault charges against a Butler High School football coach in Matthews have been dropped, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office.

- UPDATE: 1/13/17 (11:30 a.m.): Assault charges against a Butler High School football coach in Matthews have been dropped, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office.



Brian Hales, 43, has been reinstated as a health teacher/coach at the high school.



The DA made the following statement:



“This case was scheduled for trial on Jan. 6. Leading up to the trial date, multiple attempts were made to contact the victim. The victim did not appear on the trial date, and without the victim’s testimony, the State did not have sufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. As a result, the State dismissed the charge.”

A Butler High School football coach in Matthews is facing charges of assault on a female, according to Mecklenburg County sheriff's records.

Brian Hales, 43 of Matthews, was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police over the weekend.

FOX 46 Charlotte talked with some students Monday afternoon and they were shocked to hear the news.

"What I heard from other students, I heard he was a great guy and he's always putting students first," Freshman Sophia Thompson said.

The incident happened about 6 p.m. on Saturday at a home in the 9800 block of Ashley Farm Drive. According to a police report, Hales and the victim got into a verbal argument that turned physical.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, suffered bruises and scratches and refused treatment to police, the report stated.

Hales is in his sixth season as Butler's head coach.

"I know the football team was very upset and I guess we were just shocked," Sophia Thompson said.

"I have a football player in there and he was very upset. He said it was no way it could be true because coach was always telling them not to jeopardize what would happen, and playoffs are coming up so they really didn't think it would be true," Junior Victoria Thompson said.