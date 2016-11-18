Alleged sexual assault allegations 'unfounded' by Winthrop Police Local News Alleged sexual assault allegations 'unfounded' by Winthrop Police The Winthrop University Department has concluded to be "unfounded" in the November 17, 2016, allegation of a sexual assault reported outside of Owens Hall on October 29, 2016, according to campus police.

- UPDATE: 1/10/17 (9:26 a.m.)



The university issued a warning to the campus community when the allegation was made. Winthrop police completed an investigation, including video footage. Police said they found no evidence and the campus was not in danger.

______



The Winthrop University Police Department is investigating a reported sexual assault.



Campus police said on Thursday they were notified of a sexual assault that happened on campus October 29 at 9:30 p.m.



A student in the area behind Bancroft by Margaret Nance and Owens Hall was looking for a lost item in the grass when she fell, according to police.



Police said an unknown subject approached her and pinned her on the ground and sexually assaulted her. Then ran off.



This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information about the incident, please call Campus Police at 803-323-3333.



Campus police is asking students to please be vigilant at all time, aware of your surroundings, especially at night, and know where the closest emergency call box on campus is located. Students can download the Campus Police LIVE SAFE app.

