- A 22-year-old man has been arrested after he fired his gun near a fellow driver in an 'act of road rage,' according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began around 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at a traffic light at Wesley Chapel Road and Old Charlotte Highway.

The suspect, identified as Chandler Marsh Williams, 22, was operating a Ford F350 dually pickup truck and had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop light. Williams reportedly began blowing the horn while the two vehicles were stopped at a traffic light.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the other vehicle allegedly made a hand gesture toward Williams and the two vehicles followed one another south on Wesley Chapel Road, at varying speeds.

As the two vehicles approached the roundabout at Goldmine Road, Williams passed the victim’s car and abruptly stopped in the road. Williams then reportedly exited the truck and pointed a handgun toward the victim. After verbally threatening to kill the victim, Williams pointed the firearm to the right of the victim’s car and fired one round before driving away.

The victim called 911 to report the matter and followed Williams' vehicle toward Mineral Springs before losing sight of it. "No injuries occurred but crime scene investigators did recover a spent shell casing near the area where the shooting occurred," the Union County Sheriff's Office said.

“People get upset at other drivers over things they often have no control over. Too many times, drivers are in a hurry and allow their emotions to get the best of them. Getting out of a vehicle to confront someone with a gun is never a good idea. Thankfully no one was hurt in this matter but it could have turned out a lot worse," Sheriff Eddie Cathey said.

Williams was taken into custody without incident Tuesday and charged with assault by pointing a gun.