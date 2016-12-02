Man charged with murder in December Rock Hill shooting

- UPDATE: 1/31/17 (9:12 a.m.): A man has been arrested and charged in the murder of Jerry Howard, according to Rock Hill Police.



On Monday evening 52-year-old Dwayne Fitzgerlad Sims, Sr. was charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.



Sims shot Howard several times with a 9 mm handgun in the roadway of Amelia Avenue, according to police. Sims bond was denied.

________



A man who was seriously injured in a shooting Friday morning, December 2, in Rock Hill has died, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of Amelia Avenue.

Rock Hill police said Jerry Howard was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died. Police are still looking for the suspect.

Autopsy and toxicology tests are pending. The Coroner’s Office is working with the Rock Hill Police Department.