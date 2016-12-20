Two injured in separate shootings in Rock Hill Local News Two injured in separate shootings in Rock Hill Rock Hill police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Monday.

Rock Hill police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Monday.



A 25-year-old is recovering from his injuries after being shot on S. Spruce Street that happened around 10:30 a.m., according to police.



The victim told police he was walking down the street when a man wearing blue overalls shot him from behind without warning. The suspect left the scene in an older model gold Chevrolet Impala.



Police said a 20-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting on Poag Street that happened around 8:45 p.m.



When officers arrived they found a man laying over in the back seat of a blue Mercury with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital. Witnesses told police they were trying to leave the residence they were at when they heard multiple gunshots.



There are reported to be multiple suspects that left on foot to Cornelius Drive where they left an older model gold Honda Accord.



Both cases are under investigation. And there is no evidence that links the two shootings together, according to police.



If anyone has any information in regards to either shooting please contact York County Crime Stoppers, 1-877-409-4321.