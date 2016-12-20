Charlotte man wins big

- Third time's a charm! Benny Bowles of Charlotte attest to this saying.



He stopped by the Quik Trip on East Long Avenue in Gastonia to cash in some winning lottery tickets. Before he left, he ended up trying his luck in the Ultimate Millions game.

“Something just told me to buy three tickets instead of two,” Bowles said. “I wasn’t going to, but then I was at the register and I had the thought to get three again.” He did, and when he scratched the third ticket he won $1 million.



“I was in disbelief,” Bowles said. “I kept thinking I had the wrong numbers.”



“When I called my brother, I put the phone to my side and screamed as loud as I could, ‘I just won a million dollars,’” Bowles said. “Of course he didn’t believe me.”



He collected his winnings at the headquarters in Raleigh and chose the lump sum option. After federal and state tax withholdings, he received $414,558. He plans to save the money.



“I’m pretty lucky,” said Bowles, owner of Green Meadows Golf Course in Mt. Holly. “Players come in and hope that my good luck will rub off on them. I’ve had players win big playing Cash 5, the Powerball, and other games.”



He says the secret to his luck is positive thinking. “When I play, I think I’m going to win, and I do,” Bowles said.