CMPD, family pleads for public to come forward with information in Plaza-Midwood killing

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released a video to the public on Tuesday, asking anyone who may have further information regarding the deadly Plaza-Midwood shooting in October to come forward.

Katherine Memory Jones, 26, was shot in the chest by an unknown person around 2:46 a.m. Saturday, October 15 as she was walking home in the 1300 block of the Plaza.

She was found dead in a driveway behind a real estate business at the Plaza and Hamorton Place, police say.

In the video released on Tuesday, police say months have gone by and Ketie's killer is still out there, walking the streets a free person.

"I would say I don't know why you did this to my daughter. I'll never have answers for it. But she would have tried to fix you," Ketie's mother told CMPD.

There is up to a $5,000 reward for information concerning the murder of Ketie Jones. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. All calls and information are always kept anonymous and confidential, police say.