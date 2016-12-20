Lincolnton woman arersted for fraud, theft

- A Lincolnton woman is in jail on multiple charges after police say she committed credit card fraud, among other offenses.

On Sunday, December 18, police arrested Helen Alise Blackburn on 15 outstanding felony warrants.

According to police, the warrants were six counts of obtaining property by false pretense, four counts of identity theft, one count of financial card fraud, one count of forgery of an endorsement, one count of attempted uttering of a forged instrument, one count of felony conspiracy, and one count of possession of a counterfeit instrument.

Blackburn was arrested without incident at her home on Proctor Street in Lincolnton. She was then transported to the Lincoln County Magistrate’s Office where she was issued a $62,000 secured bond and placed in the Lincoln County Jail.

Blackburn had her first appearance on these charges on Tuesday, December 20 in Lincoln County District Court.

Police say the warrants were the result of a three month investigation conducted by the Lincolnton Police Department. Blackburn had utilized a stolen credit card to obtain property at various businesses. Additionally, Blackburn attempted to open up a financial account in another person’s name.

Also, police say Blackburn was connected with counterfeit United States currency as well.

Police say Blackburn has prior convictions for disorderly conduct and larceny as well as several traffic related offenses. Additionally, Blackburn has pending charges in Gaston County for obtaining property by false pretense, shoplifting, simple possession of controlled substance, schedule IV, second degree trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and larceny.

This case is still open and further arrests are possible.

If anyone has any information about this case or any other criminal or narcotics cases, please contact the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900 or contact the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Crimestoppers at (704) 736-8909.