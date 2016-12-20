Victims identified in murder-suicide in Lincoln County

- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two women found dead inside a home Monday morning in Denver.

Deputies said at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19 they were called to the 3000 block of Madison Lane to serve an eviction notice but found two women dead inside.

Catherine Harfield Collins, 55, was found in the living room and Betina Lynn Johnson, 50, was found in the back bedroom. Investigators said it appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Both women had lived together at the address for the last six years, deputies said.

The weapon used in this incident was a shotgun. Detectives said it could not be determined how long the two women had been dead inside the home. There were no signs of a struggle, and all the doors were locked and the home secured.

The bodies were transported from the scene around 2 p.m. Monday to the morgue at CHS-Lincoln.