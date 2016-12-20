High school students accused of planning robbery, murder in Rock Hill [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption McCrorey (left) Scruggs (right) Local News High school students accused of planning robbery, murder in Rock Hill Police arrested two South Pointe High School students on Tuesday after the duo were caught plotting a robbery and murder in Rock Hill.

Around 12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 Rock Hill police were on the school's property at 801 Neely Road conducting an investigation into an off-campus incident unrelated to the school. While there, police obtained information that a vehicle with several weapons inside was parked on the property.

Officers notified school authorities and their administrative team located several weapons inside a car parked in the student parking lot.

The person who drove the vehicle to school, an 18-year-old student, was taken into custody and the weapons seized. Officers charged Demarion McCrorey with simple possession of marijuana and possession of weapons on school grounds.

Police said there was no disruption to the school at any time, and everyone at school was safe.

After McCrorey's arrest, police said it was determined that he had one of the assault rifles on the Northwestern High School campus on Dec. 1, 2016 while attending at basketball game. Police said he's been charged with that incident as well; possession of weapons on school grounds.

According to police, further investigation determined that McCrorey, another student identified as Brandon Scruggs, and another person who has not been arrested as of yet, conspired to break into Van Wyck Sporting Goods gun shop in Van Wyck, South Carolina.

Police said the group also planned to rob and murder a person they knew in Rock Hill.

McCrorey and Scruggs have both been charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy in this case. McCrorey's bond was set at $70,000 and Scruggs bond was set a $5,000.