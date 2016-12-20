911 phone lines compromised due to AT&T outage Local News 911 phone lines compromised due to AT&T outage 911 Emergency phone lines are having technical problems and can not be reached by land line phones in Caldwell, Alexander, Catawba and Lincoln Counties.

Authorities said this is due to an AT&T issue and could be more wide spread.

Residents can reach 911 Telecommunicators by calling 911 on their cell phones. All cell phone carriers have been tested to make sure they work for 911 calls.

If you do not have access to a cell phone and have an emergency issue, you are urged to go to a neighbor, local fire station, EMS Base or law enforcement agency. Do not delay if emergency help is needed.

Caldwell County was notified around 5:30 p.m. of the problem.

Again, in emergency situations, you are urged to call 911 on your cell phone only until the AT&T issue is corrected.

For more information, contact LouAnne Kincaid, Caldwell County Public Information Officer at 828-757-7879.