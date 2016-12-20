Twin brothers charged with murder in Gastonia shooting

- Two twin brothers have been charged with felony murder in connection to a deadly shooting at a Gastonia business Tuesday night.

Emani Jaquan Burris and Jamani Dequan Burris, both 21, of Gastonia, were taken into custody and charged on Wednesday. CMPD said they believe robbery to be the motive for the shooting.

The shooting was reported about 9:20 p.m. at Gray Franklin Express Mart located at 1007 E. Franklin Boulevard.

According to police, Misael Garcia Vazquez, 23, of Gastonia, was found in a 1995 red Toyota Camry in the business' parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head.

Vasquez was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.