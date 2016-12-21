Charlotte City Council votes to fully repeal non-discrimination ordinance

- Charlotte City Council voted 7-2 for a full repeal of non-discrimination ordinance during an emergency meeting Wednesday morning.

"Today, the Charlotte City Council took additional steps to ensure the repeal of HB2 would not be jeopardized in any way," the council released in a statement. "They voted 7-2 to fully repeal the ordinance adopted Feb. 22, 2016. The City Council acted in good faith to do everything that it understood was necessary to facilitate the repeal of HB2."

In February, council members amended existing ordinances established in 1968 to include public accommodations and offering protections based on:

-Marital status

-Familial status

-Sexual orientation

-Gender identity

-Gender expression

Meanwhile, the state legislature is reconvening in Raleigh to see if enough lawmakers are willing to repeal the controversial law.

For months the state's Republican leaders said they were willing to consider repealing the law if Charlotte acted first to undo its expanded anti-discrimination ordinance. HB2 was a key issue in McCrory's election with Democrat Roy Cooper, who defeated McCrory by about 10,000 votes.

Statement released Wednesday by City of Charlotte:

“The Charlotte City Council acted in good faith to do everything it understood was needed to necessitate the state legislature repealing HB2, a state law that made our non-discrimination ordinance unenforceable. Despite our efforts, the legislature was unable to pass a bill that would have repealed HB2. While we are disappointed with this unfortunate outcome, our commitment to maintaining and protecting diverse and inclusive communities remains unchanged. There are many issues that require a positive and collaborative relationship between the City and State. We will continue to work with our partners at the state and local levels to develop a solution that protects the rights of all individuals.” -City of Charlotte

The Associated Press contributed to this report.