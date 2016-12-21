Man charged with rape may have used social media dating sites to meet other women [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption David Charles Lloyd, 39 of Charlotte, NC. (Photo: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office) Local News Man charged with rape may have used social media dating sites to meet other women A Charlotte man accused of raping a woman may have been using social media dating sites to meet other women, according to Mint Hill Police.

David Charles Lloyd, 39 of Charlotte, is charged with one count of second degree forcible rape.

The alleged assault happened on Saturday, December 17. Officers were contacted by doctors at Carolinas Medical Center after a woman showed up in their emergency reporting a sexual assault.

The victim told police that she had been sexually assaulted in her home by a man she had invited back to her place. She told police that she met the man, later identified as Lloyd earlier in the day and spent some time together before they decided to go back to her place.

It's there that Lloyd made sexual advances that were unwelcome and eventually grabbed the her and sexually assaulted her, the victim said.

Lloyd then left the residence and the victim went to the hospital, police said.

Lloyd is being held under a $250,000 secured bond.

Investigators said it is possible that Lloyd has been using social media dating sites to meet other women. Investigators determined that he was using false names and trying to conceal his correct personal information.

Anyone who believes that they have had contact with Lloyd that was inappropriate is urged to contact your local law enforcement agency.